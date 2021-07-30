Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $716.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

