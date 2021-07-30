Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $363.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 13,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

