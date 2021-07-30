Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.61 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $79.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $484.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $540.41 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

