Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

