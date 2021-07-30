Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

HLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HLAN opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $184 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.