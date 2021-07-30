Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

WTFC stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,305,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

