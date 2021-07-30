Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

