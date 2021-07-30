Analysts Offer Predictions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $22.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $533.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $535.41. The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

