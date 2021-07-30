Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WING. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Shares of WING opened at $174.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.46, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.57. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $177.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,372.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

