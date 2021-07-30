Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $103.38

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

