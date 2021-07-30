Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT at $29.15

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Burberry Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. 11,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,827. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

