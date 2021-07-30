Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT at $142.17

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,957. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.20. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.