Analysts Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT at $22.50

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth $8,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,064. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $378.23 million, a PE ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

