Analysts Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) PT at $640.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$575.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $313.50 and a one year high of $585.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.17.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.