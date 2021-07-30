Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $51.51

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE XPEV opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion and a PE ratio of -23.52. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,740,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

