Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clariant (CLN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clariant (AEX: CLN):

7/29/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 20.20 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 17.20 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/23/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Clariant was given a new CHF 19.50 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Clariant AG has a twelve month low of CHF 18.27 and a twelve month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.