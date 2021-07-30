Analyzing Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) & Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Better Choice alerts:

0.1% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Better Choice and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Choice 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Choice presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.99%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Profitability

This table compares Better Choice and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Choice -152.28% N/A -122.89% Jones Soda -23.62% -57.73% -31.19%

Volatility & Risk

Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, indicating that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Choice and Jones Soda’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Choice $42.59 million 2.35 -$59.33 million N/A N/A Jones Soda $11.90 million 6.06 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Jones Soda has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Better Choice.

Summary

Jones Soda beats Better Choice on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. It offers raw-diet dog food and treats, naturally formulated premium kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements, and grooming aids. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo, TruDog, and Rawgo! brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portal, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Asia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.