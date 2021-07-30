Analyzing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 26.73% 9.70% 1.02% Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21%

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookline Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.05%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.20 $47.63 million $0.58 24.78 Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.28 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

