Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Magnite alerts:

This table compares Magnite and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59% FactSet Research Systems 24.80% 44.88% 20.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnite and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78 FactSet Research Systems 5 3 1 0 1.56

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.65%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $314.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 17.62 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -303.00 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 9.03 $372.94 million $10.87 32.87

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Magnite on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves a range of financial professionals, which include portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, wealth advisors, and corporate clients. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.