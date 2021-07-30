Analyzing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) & Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.68 $4.39 million N/A N/A Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.80 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -22.29

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 1 8 0 2.89

Green Plains has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54% Green Plains -5.27% -7.80% -3.95%

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Green Plains on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 31 ethanol storage facilities; 6 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,480 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

