Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,300 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.63).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,293 ($43.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,221.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last three months, insiders acquired 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

