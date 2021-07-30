Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Shares of BUD traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 3,731,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,383. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

