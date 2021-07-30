Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,873. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.08. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

