Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $52.64. 844,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

