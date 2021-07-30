Apella Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,718 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

