Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,894,000 after purchasing an additional 222,821 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

