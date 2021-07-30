Apella Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 160,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 85,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

