Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. 19,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.