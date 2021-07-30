Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.66. 5,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

