Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after acquiring an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after acquiring an additional 270,993 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

