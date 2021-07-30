Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 738,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $97,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,710,656. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

