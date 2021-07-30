Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 144,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 738,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. 787,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,710,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

