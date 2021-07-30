Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

