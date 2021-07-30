Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
