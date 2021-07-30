Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 2.5%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.54 and last traded at $143.12. Approximately 1,016,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,800,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.