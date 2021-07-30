AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 17,046 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 102.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

