AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

