AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 621,931 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 621,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $2,786,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

