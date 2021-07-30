Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,583. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.