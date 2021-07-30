Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,583. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85.
