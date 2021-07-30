ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Set at C$13.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a C$13.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.31. 2,832,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.74. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.53 and a 52-week high of C$10.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

