Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

ARCH opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

