Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.