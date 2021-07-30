Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Archer has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55.
About Archer
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.