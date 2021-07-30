Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. 751,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.79 and a beta of 2.18. Archrock has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

