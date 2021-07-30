Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

