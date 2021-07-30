Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 11,663,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

