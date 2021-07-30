argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.36 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $9.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,346. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.53.

Get argenx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.07.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.