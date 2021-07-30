Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. 858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

