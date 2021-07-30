ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $10.25

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 47.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.