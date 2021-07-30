Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Lument Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

LFT stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Lument Finance Trust Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

