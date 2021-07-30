Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 178,552 Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,552 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 977,151 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. Analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSMT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

