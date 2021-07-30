Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Head-To-Head Review

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Gevo -2,272.17% -12.99% -12.24%

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Gevo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Gevo $5.54 million 223.54 -$40.19 million ($0.51) -12.25

Artius Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artius Acquisition and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Artius Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.00%. Gevo has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.00%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Gevo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Gevo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

